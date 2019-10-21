Chukwueze gets nomination for top international award

Related News

Nigerian youngster Samuel Chukwueze has been nominated for one of the most prestigious awards for players under the age of 21: the Kopa Trophee organised by France Football.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Villarreal of Spain of winger is shortlisted alongside other top players like Vinicius Jr, Matthijs DeLigt, Jordan Sancho, Joao Felix among other young talented players for the prestigious award.

The shortlist for the Kopa Trophee was made alongside the list of nominees for France Football’s other prestigious award: the Ballon d’Or.

This is the second edition of the award and Samuel Chukwueze will look to become the second player to win it after Kylian Mbappe won the maiden edition last year.

From the 10-man shortlist, five currently ply their trades in Spain – Felix, Vinicius, Kang-in Lee, Samuel Chukwueze and Andriy Lunin, while there are two Premier League nominees in Everton’s Moise Kean and Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Sancho and Havertz are the only two representatives from the Bundesliga and De Ligt is the sole nominee from Serie A.

As for on the international stage, seven of the 10 players are from Europe, while South America, Asia, and Africa all have one nominee each for the award.

Chukwueze had a decent performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and he was instrumental to team’s their place finish.

The winner of the Kopa Trophee will be announced at a ceremony which will take place on December 2.