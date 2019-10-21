Taekwando: I was inspired by Chinese films – Nigerian gold medallist

A gold medallist in the 73kg female category at the just-concluded 10th Korean Ambassador’s Taekwondo Championships, Uzoamaka Otuadinma, says watching Chinese films at her young age encouraged her to take up martial arts as a career.

Otuadinma made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos on her inspirations in taking to the combat sport as a career.

NAN reports that Otuadinma won gold at the 10th Korean Ambassadors Taekwondo Cup held at the Molade Okoya Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Anambra indigene said she was an addict of Chinese films while growing up with the curiosity of seeing the actors engaging in martial arts hence, she was determined to learn it.

“I became champion through hard work. I had to re-strategise after I won silver at the last tournament. I am not satisfied being the second best.

“My journey to taking up Taekwondo started from my tender age when I used to watch the Chinese films, back then, Chinese films are my favourites.

“Watching the films then aroused my interest because I have a mind of doing exactly what they are doing which is martial arts. I have a lot of inspiration from watching Chinese films.

“Whenever I am watching Chinese films, it serves as a morale booster for me because I always think I can do exactly what they are doing or do better than them,” she said.

Otuadinma said that though she had a lot of respect for the Asian countries when it comes to Taekwondo, she added that Nigerians still have an edge over them in stamina.

“Although the Koreans are very good technically in Taekwondo because it is their call, but we as Africans have now realised that we have advantage in our strength and stamina.

“Africans are much stronger and we can use that as an edge over them maybe to dethrone them.

“I am looking forward to go to the Olympics right now; I am not playing with the chance and by the grace of God, I will make it to the Olympics.

“I don’t want to go to the Olympics to make up the number, but to go and compete to bring the gold medal to Nigeria,” she said.

