Lagos Open Tennis: 18-year-old Nigerian causes upset

An unseeded Nigerian, Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre, has qualified for the quarter-final of the Lagos Open tournament.

The 18-year-old caused a major upset as she edged out tournament’s number 8th seed, Serbian Curovic Tamara.

Tamara could not continue the second-round match in the second set.

Before signalling to the referee that she could not continue the match, Qaudre had already won the first set 6-2. Tamara complained of fever.

Excited

Speaking on her victory, Quadre expressed delight at making it this far even as she credited her dad for the extra push.

She said: “It’s amazing winning this match and qualified for my first-ever quarter-final of the Lagos Open Tennis. It’s like a dream come true for me because, before this competition, I had it at the back of my mind that I want to get to at least the quarter-final stage of this year’s tournament.

“I was a set away from achieving this last week during the first leg as I lost my second-round match in the third set. Though disappointing, I had to brace up for the challenges ahead.

“I am so happy that I achieved my set target for the Lagos Open this year. And going forward, I am aiming higher for better performance that will get me to play in the final.

“I’m so glad about the motivation I received from my parent and my coach. My dad encouraged me that if Sada Nahimana, the Burundian lady, who won the first leg Women’ Singles, who is incidentally my roommate at the ITF Centre in Morocco, could get to this height, I too could also achieve that.”

Quadre will now face Valeriya Strakhova in the quarter-final.

The Ukrainian beat Jebawy Jasmin (Germany) 6-0,6-1 to progress into the last eight.

Unfortunately, the ambition of the winner of Women’s Singles in the first leg, Sada Nahimana, to repeat the feat of winning the tournament back-to-back was thwarted on Thursday.

The unseeded Burundian star lost gallantly to tournament number 4 seed, Slovenia’s Kolar Nastia 1-6,6-2,7-5.

Other games

In the other games, Samir Sandra (Egypt) beat Kukharchuk Nika (Russia) 6-4,6-2 while Bhatia Riya (India) overcame Kruger Isabella (RSA) 7-5,6-4.

Mendez Seone (Austria) beat Stevens Lexis (Netherlands) 6-2,6-4 just as Bhosal Rutuja (India) trounced her compatriot Bavisetti Sowjanya (India) 6-1,6-1.

Pigossi Laura (Brazil) sent Nigeria’s Blessing Samuel packing with her empathic 6-0, 6-1 victory.