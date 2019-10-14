Lagos Open Tennis: Burundi’s Nahimana reaches first leg final

Sada Nahimana
Sada Nahimana

Debutant Sada Nahimana from Burundi has reached into the final of the women’s singles of the first leg of 2019 Lagos Open Tennis Championship, which is ongoing at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The 18-year old defeated Sweden’s Fanny Oslund in a straight-set of 6-3,6-1 in the semi-final decided on Sunday.

Nahimana will now face Brazilian Laura Pigozzi in Monday’s final.

Pigozzi beat Indian Riya Bhatia in another straight set of 6-2,6-2.

Interestingly, the Burundian star, Nahimana is coming to Lagos for the first time. But she has shown since her first match of the main draws of the ITF World Tour that she meant business traveling down to Lagos.

Nahimana is well traveled having played at the junior tournaments of major grand slams.

She played to the first round stage of the Australian Open Junior 2019, and was also in French Open 2019 Junior where she played in the second round.

In 2018, she played in the second round of the Wimbledon Open Junior and the first round of US Open Juinor of that year.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Calvin Hemery defeated Zimbabwean Takanyi Garanganga 6-4 6-0 to reach the men’s singles final.

Hemery will play Setkic Aldin from BIH who defeated Pichler David from Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-2,5-7,6-3 in another semi final.

The finals of both the singles and doubles events were supposed to hold on Sunday, but were rescheduled to Monday because of heavy downpour in Lagos on Saturday which forced matches scheduled for that day to be shifted to Sunday.

