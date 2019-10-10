Brazil, England join Nigeria for 2019 Copa Lagos tournament

World defending champions, Brazil, and England have both been confirmed to feature in the 2019 Copa Lagos Beach Soccer tournament.

Also, five-time African champions, Senegal, as well as the host Nigeria will also be battling for honours at the competition that is scheduled for November 1- 3 at the Eko Atlantic in Lagos.

It is understood that Brazil, who will be making a second appearance at the beach soccer tournament, will be competing with their 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup squad.

Nigeria will also be competing at 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay and would be using this tournament to get in shape.

Aside from the participating countries, there will also be a club challenge between four teams – Pepsi Football Academy, Kebbi Beach Soccer Club, Gidi Sharks and Sunset Sports Keta from Ghana.

Copa Lagos over the years has been held in December but organisers say this year’s edition was moved forward so it would not clash with FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup scheduled for November 21 – December 1, 2019.

“This year, we have taken further steps to broaden the Copa Lagos experience for everyone who attends by enhancing fans engagement as a further contribution to promoting a beach culture and multi-dimensional lifestyle as well as give football-playing fans and Lagosians a taste of playing Copa Lagos,” CEO of Kinetic Sports Sola Aiyepeku told reporters in Lagos.

He said “Copa Lagos has been privileged to have consistent sponsors like FCMB and Pepsi who have supported the brand from the beginning. They have contributed significantly to the development of Copa Lagos into Africa’s number one annual Beach Event.

“This year, we are privileged to add BetKing on-board to further support our dream of improving the quality and service delivery of Copa Lagos,” the Copa Lagos chief executive said.

The Copa Lagos did not hold in 2018 chiefly because of the proximity between the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Beach Soccer African Cup of Nations which took place in Egypt from December 8-14.

