Tokyo 2020: Ivorians draw goalless with Super Falcons

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire battled African champions Super Falcons of Nigeria to a 0-0 draw on Thursday in Abidjan in the third round first leg match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

The match at the Parc des Sports de Treichville saw both teams creating several opportunities but failing to put the ball in the net.

Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala spurned two excellent chances to win the game for the Falcons.

Super Falcons’ youthful goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was again in superb form, thwarting the Ivorians and ensuring a respectable result for Nigeria ahead of the return leg game.

The second leg game will hold at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Monday.

Nigeria’s midfielder, Amarachi Okoronkwo, was given the marching order in added time of the second half of the match.

The Falcons’ delegation will return to Nigeria on Friday and the team will immediately begin preparations for the return leg encounter.

(NAN)