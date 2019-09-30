World Championships: Fraser-Pyrce clinches 100m gold

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce ran a 10.71 seconds to win the world 100 metres title at the 2019 World Championships in Doha on Sunday.
Fraser-Pyrce, who was away in the 2017 edition to have her son, stunned with a 10.80 to become the world’s fastest ever in the heats.
She went on to race an amazing 10.87 in the semi-finals before a 10.71 in the final to seal a fourth world title (2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019).
U.K’s Dina Asher Smith came behind in 10.83 to seal a new British record and her first world senior medal.
Cote d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou settled for bronze in 10.90 after clinching silver in the previous edition in 2017, London.(NAN)
