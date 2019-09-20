Doha 2019: AFN picks 25 athletes for IAAF World Championships

Related News

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has reeled out a 25-member team, consisting of track and field Athletes as well as Coaches to represent the country at the 2019 IAAF World Championships.

The 2019 IAAF World Championships is taking place in Doha, Qatar from September 27 to October 6, 2019.

The team comprises the 100 metres and 200 metres NCAA double champion, Divine Oduduru, all African Games gold medallists, Raymond Ekevwo, and the queen of track and field, Blessing Okagbare.

To compete for the Men’s 100 metre event are, Divine Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo and Itsekiri Usheoritse, while Emmanuel Arowolo as well as Divine Oduduru will represent the country in the Men’s 200m event.

Okagbare is the country’s sole representative in the Women’s 100 and 200 metre events.

National champion, Patience Okon, and the just concluded Morocco All African Games Silver Medallist, Favour Ofili, will represent the country in the Women’s 400m event.

African Games and Common Wealth Gold Medallist Tobiloba Amusan will feature in the Women’s 100mH while Rilwan Alowonle and Edose Ibadin will feature in the Men’s 400mH and 800m events respectively.

For Field events, African Games gold medallists, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Oyesade Olatoye, will feature in the Men and Women’s Short-Put events respectively while African Games Discus throw champion Chioma Onyekwere will feature in the Women’s Discus throw event.

Nigeria’s outstanding Long Jumper and All African Games Gold Medallist Ese Brume will feature in the Women’s long jump event.

Representing the country at the Relays are Enoch Adegoke, Ogho-Oghene, Seye Ogunlewe, Divine Oduduru, Itsekiri Usheoritse, Arowolo Emmanuel as well as Raymond Ekevwo who will all participate in the Men’s 4x100m while Rosemary Chukwuma, Bukola Jasper, Ntia-Obong Mercy, Joy Udo-Gabriel, and Blessing Ogundiran will represent the Women.

Representing Nigeria in the 4x400m Female Relay is a team consisting of Patience George Okon, Favour Ofili, Blessing Oladoye, Abike Egbeniyi, and Blessing Ovwighoa-Jabre.

The coaches’ team led by the AFN Technical Director, Sunday Omotayo Adeleye includes Gabriel Okon, Kayode Yaya, Ogunkoya Seun Micheal, Endurance Teye, Opuana Gabriel and Soetan Olalekan Stephen.

The team departs for Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Nigeria has failed to win any medal in the past five editions of the world championships except for 2013 when a silver and bronze medal was won in Moscow.