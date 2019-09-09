Olympic qualifier: Delta announces ticket free for Nigeria/Sudan match

Stephen Keshi Stadium
Stephen Keshi Stadium

Delta State Government has announced that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic football qualifier between Nigeria and Sudan, billed for Tuesday at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba would be ticket free.

The Chairman of Delta Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, made the announcement during a media briefing on Monday in Asaba, the state capital.

He said the stadium would be thrown open for football fans to come and cheer the Nigerian team to victory.

“We are throwing the stadium gate open for fans to come and support their team. It is going to be a ticket-free match.

“You recall that the Sudanese team defeated our boys in the first leg in Khartoum, so we have to win here in Asaba.

“This is why we want our fans to come to the stadium in their numbers. Our boys need all the support they can get to ensure victory,” Mr Okowa said.

He also disclosed that adequate security arrangement had been put in place to maintain orderliness in the stadium.

Mr Okowa called on football fans in Asaba and its environs to come out in their numbers and cheer the Nigerian team to victory.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

(NAN)

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.