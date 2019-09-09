Buhari congratulates D’Tigers qualifying for Olympics 2020

Nigerian men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter account of D'Tigers]
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerians and Basketball fans all over the world in celebrating D’Tigers for a successful outing at FIBA World Cup 2019, defeating China, 86-73, and securing a place for Olympics 2020.

The president’s congratulatory message was communicated through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

President Buhari congratulated the team for the energetic, resilient and skillful outing that saw them out-playing and out-pacing opponents during the tournament, assuring the team that the nation remains proud of them.

He also commended officials and technical hands for the commitment and investments in ensuring that the D’Tigers emerged victorious with all the odds of playing against China before home fans in Guangzhou.

As the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics, President Buhari noted that with more dedication, training and focus, D’Tigers will surprise the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team D’Tigers secured the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after beating China 86-73 at the FIBA World Cup game played at the Gyangzhou Gymnasium, China.

The Nigerians pipped African champions, Tunisia to the ticket who had a crucial win on Saturday.

Both teams finished with three wins from five games but D’Tigers got the ticket with better goal difference.

The Nigerian team failed to get the Olympics ticket from their group after it finished with two losses and a win but eventually booked a place after emerging as the highest-ranked African team at the tournament.(NAN)

