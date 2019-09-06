US Open: Serena Williams qualifies for final, sets record

Serena Williams at Wimbledon. [Photo credit: Forefront Nigeria]
Serena Williams at Wimbledon. [Photo credit: Forefront Nigeria]

It is going on pretty well for Serena Williams at the moment as the American superstar is back in the US Open final for another crack at equaling the all-time grand slam record.

The 37-year-old blew Elina Svitolina apart in the semi-final as she romped to a 6-3 6-1 on Arthur Ashe to reach her fourth major final since becoming a mother two years ago.

Serena with her latest feat has set the record for the longest gap between a first and most recent Grand Slam final

Serena lost the previous three, including that acrimonious match with Naomi Osaka at the same tournament last year, as well as two Wimbledon finals.

This near misses mean Serena is still one short of Margaret Court’s record tally of 24 grand slams.

On this form and in this mood – and barring another 2018-style meltdown – Serena looks good to make it this time around.

The only hurdle left for Serena is teenager Bianca Andreescu, who secured a 7-6 (3) 7-5 winner over Belinda Bencic.

Many will be waiting to see if Andreescu can emulate the trio of Osaka, Angelique Kerber, and Simona Halep and beat Serena Williams in the final.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“To be in yet another final, it seems honestly crazy,” said Williams. “But I don’t really expect too much less.

“I think it was solid. It definitely wasn’t my best tennis. She probably could have played better, as well. I definitely know I could have played better.

“I’m just focusing on not that, just the next match.”

This latest victory for Serena is her 101st at the US Open, matching the record held by Chris Evert.

“That’s pretty cool. I didn’t know that was even an option,” she added.

“That always makes it even more special when you hear those super cool things without even knowing.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.