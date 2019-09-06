US Open: Serena Williams qualifies for final, sets record

Related News

It is going on pretty well for Serena Williams at the moment as the American superstar is back in the US Open final for another crack at equaling the all-time grand slam record.

The 37-year-old blew Elina Svitolina apart in the semi-final as she romped to a 6-3 6-1 on Arthur Ashe to reach her fourth major final since becoming a mother two years ago.

Serena with her latest feat has set the record for the longest gap between a first and most recent Grand Slam final

Serena lost the previous three, including that acrimonious match with Naomi Osaka at the same tournament last year, as well as two Wimbledon finals.

This near misses mean Serena is still one short of Margaret Court’s record tally of 24 grand slams.

On this form and in this mood – and barring another 2018-style meltdown – Serena looks good to make it this time around.

The only hurdle left for Serena is teenager Bianca Andreescu, who secured a 7-6 (3) 7-5 winner over Belinda Bencic.

Many will be waiting to see if Andreescu can emulate the trio of Osaka, Angelique Kerber, and Simona Halep and beat Serena Williams in the final.

“To be in yet another final, it seems honestly crazy,” said Williams. “But I don’t really expect too much less.

“I think it was solid. It definitely wasn’t my best tennis. She probably could have played better, as well. I definitely know I could have played better.

“I’m just focusing on not that, just the next match.”

This latest victory for Serena is her 101st at the US Open, matching the record held by Chris Evert.

“That’s pretty cool. I didn’t know that was even an option,” she added.

“That always makes it even more special when you hear those super cool things without even knowing.”