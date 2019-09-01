2019 African Games: Team Nigeria arrive Abuja

Related News

Team Nigeria arrived in Abuja to a rousing welcome on Sunday after finishing second overall at the just-concluded 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team arrived on Sunday evening via a chartered flight.

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and other officials were on hand at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to welcome the athletes and officials.

Mr Dare commended the contingent for representing the country well and promised them better welfare and preparations for future international competitions.

Team Nigeria capped a memorable outing in Morocco with a second place finish, behind defending champions Egypt.

Egypt emerged tops on the medals table with 99 gold, 96 silver and 69 bronze medals, while Nigeria won a total of 121 medals.

South Africa, Algeria and hosts Morocco complete the top five respectively, after 15 days of sports activities in the North African country.

The 12th African Games took place from August 19 to 31.

Ghana is scheduled to host the next edition in 2023.(NAN)