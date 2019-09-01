AFROBASKET 2019: Governor Okowa congratulates D’Tigress

Related News

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the national female Basketball team for their victory at the just-concluded FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball Championship.

The D’Tigress emerged champions at the FIBA Afro tourney which held between August 10 and August 18 in Dakar, Senegal.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, commended the Nigerian team for making the nation proud.

He particularly saluted Delta-born trio of Elo Edeferioka, Jasmine Nwajei and Promise Amukamara who were members of the victorious D’Tigress team “for once again confirming Delta’s sports supremacy in Nigeria’’.

Ms Edeferioka hails from Igun in Ethiope East Local Government Area, Ms Nwajei from Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area, while Ms Amukamara hails from Burutu in Burutu Local Government Area of the State.

D’Tigress, which had a superlative outing at the AfroBasket tournament, defeated their Senegalese counterparts 60-55 at the finals.

This year’s event marked Nigeria’s 12th appearance at the continental basketball showpiece.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate the national female Basketball team for their victory in the just-concluded FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball Championship.

“I am once again delighted that Delta citizens in the trio of Elo Edeferioka, Jasmine Nwajei and Promise Amukamara were part of the victorious D’Tigress team.

“The government and people of your State, Delta, are very proud of you.

“I must commend the team’s resilience, discipline and hard work which culminated in their successive victory as defending champions and subsequent qualification for the women’s basketball tournament at the 2020 Olympics and the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

“My commendation also goes to the coach, officials and technical assistants who guided the team to victory.

“I challenge the team to work harder to win the Olympic gold medal as well as the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup,” Mr Okowa said.

SOURCE: PRESS UNIT, GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ASABA