Nigeria Women Football League boss congratulates victorious Falconets

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has, on behalf of the board the NWFL, congratulated the Nigeria U-20 Women’s football team, the Falconets.

The Falconets won the gold medal on Thursday in the women’s football event of the African Games concluded in Morocco.

Mrs Falode, in a press statement commended the players and officials, who were one hundred per cent products of the NWFL for doing the country proud, winning the biggest prize at the continent’s most prestigious sports fiesta.

“It feels good to see products of the much improved Nigeria Women Premier League, put smiles on the faces of Nigeria, especially the presidency, which has not stopped giving massive commendations to the Falconets for helping to sustain the country’s firm grip at the pivot of sports development in Africa.”She said

“By the time the board of the NWFL move a step further in activating the partnership with the La Liga Women’s League later this year, there will be massive, progressional transformation in the NWPL and the Division One league.

“We in the NWFL are committed to taking Nigerian women’s football to a greater height worthy of emulation by other developing women’s leagues across the continent and indeed at the world level,” she added.

The victory of the Falconets at the African Games in Morocco further sealed Nigeria’s dominance in the continent especially as it is coming on the heels of the victory of the Super Falcons at the last edition of the African Women Nations Cup in Ghana.

Mrs Falode, who is also a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, used the opportunity to give plaudits to the Nigeria senior women’s national soccer team, the Super Falcons, for moving a step further in the country’s quest to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Women’s Football event.

The Super Falcons team, which is composed wholly of home-grown line-up defeated Algeria 2-0 on their home soil in Blida, to set up a less stressful second leg cracker in Lagos next Tuesday, at the ‘Soccer Temple’ Agege Stadium.

She expressed her confidence on the Falcons’ readiness to record a one hundred per cent victory against the Algerians, a result that will move the Nigerian girls closer to the qualification for next year’s Japan 2020 Olympic Games.