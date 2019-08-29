2019 African Games: Nigeria wins first boxing gold

Related News

More gold medals are trickling in for Nigeria at the ongoing African Games in Morocco as the country has now picked her first gold medal in the boxing event.

Shogbamu Bolanle won a gold medal for Nigeria in the 69kg weight category.

She beat her Mozambican opponent, Paguane Alacian, 4-1, to finish tops in her category.

Aside from the gold from Shogbamu, Oshoba Abdulafeez also won a silver medal in the 69kg male weight category.

There has been a flurry of other medals for Nigeria on Thursday with the country picking the gold in canoeing, women’s long jump, and multiple medals in wrestling as well as in table tennis.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Nigeria overtook host Morocco on the medals table after the close of action on Wednesday.

Team Nigeria moved up to the third spot on the overall medals’ table at the ongoing African Games in Morocco after adding more medals to its total haul on Wednesday.

In all, Team Nigeria raked in 15 medals (4 Gold, 7 Silver, 4 Bronze) on Wednesday to overtake Morocco, as it moved one place up from fourth to third in the overall standings.

Athletics was the main attraction for Nigeria with weightlifting also contributing a fair share to the total medal haul on Wednesday.