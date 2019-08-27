UPDATED: Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo emerges Africa’s fastest man

Related News

Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo has emerged as the winner of the 100m event at the ongoing 2019 African Games

He ran a time of 9.96 secs to win in Morocco

Another Nigerian, Usheoritse Itsekiri, came third in a time of 10.02secs.

Both times by the runners are their personal best times.

This is the first time since 2007 that Nigeria will win gold in the men’s 100m event at the African Games.

Ekevwo already gave a glimpse of what to expect as he was the fastest through the first two rounds of the men’s 100m, winning his heat in 10.20secs and dominating his semifinal in 10.26secs.

His compatriot Itsekiri was also impressive, taking the win in his heat in 10.27secs to finish ahead of Ivory Coast’s Arthur Cisse who placed third in 10.30secs.

In the women’s event, with Blessing Okagbare out following her false start in the semifinal, Joy Udo-Gabriel tried her best. But she finished just outside the medal zone in fourth place with a time of 11.44secs

Speaking after his victory in Morocco, the new African fastest runner said he worked hard for this great day.

“I just want to give glory to God, I have been working for this day, I just came here did the right thing and executed by race, I just feel very happy.

“I feel proud as a Nigerian, I am now looking forward to the World Championship, this is like a strategy race, I am looking forward to the Championship in Doha,” an elated Ekevwo told PREMIUM TIMES in Morocco.

Nigeria’s fastest man ever and African record-holder, Olusoji Fasuba, was the last to win a 100m gold medal for the country at the African Games.

Aside from Fasuba and now Ekevwo, the other Nigerians that have won 100m gold at the African Games are Chidi Imoh, Davidson Ezinwa and Deji Aliu.