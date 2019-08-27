Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo emerges Africa’s fastest man

Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo has emerged the winner of the 100m event at the 2019 African Games.
He ran a time of 9.96secs to win the 100m final in Morocco.
Another Nigerian, Usheori Itsekiri, came third in a time of 10.02secs.
Both times by the runners are their personal best times
This is the first time since 2007 that Nigeria will win gold in the men’s 100m at the African Games.
In the women’s event, Joy Udoh-Gabriel finished just outside the medal zone in fourth place.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.