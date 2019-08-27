Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo emerges Africa’s fastest man

Related News

Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo has emerged the winner of the 100m event at the 2019 African Games.

He ran a time of 9.96secs to win the 100m final in Morocco.

Another Nigerian, Usheori Itsekiri, came third in a time of 10.02secs.

Both times by the runners are their personal best times

This is the first time since 2007 that Nigeria will win gold in the men’s 100m at the African Games.

In the women’s event, Joy Udoh-Gabriel finished just outside the medal zone in fourth place.