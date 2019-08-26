2019 African Games: Nigeria wins first gold in athletics

Dotun Ogundeji
Dotun Ogundeji

Team Nigeria won a gold and a silver medal on Monday in the first day of action in the athletics event at the ongoing 12th African Games in Morocco.

Though it was Dotun Ogundeji that set the ball rolling with a silver medal in the Men’s Discus event, Grace Anigbata got the first athletics gold medal for Nigeria; winning the women’s Tripple Jump event.

Anigbata won with a leap of 13.75m to add the African Games title to the gold she won at the Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba last year.

Anigbata contested against 13 other jumpers from across Africa which included Esra Owiss of Egypt, Dorothy Kavhumbura of Zimbabwe, Oumde Ajuda Ochan (Ethiopia), South Africa duo of Zinzi Chabangu and Patience Ntshingila as well as Nkouindjin Joelle Sandrine of Cameroon.

Others are Kenya’s Mbaika Mulei, Jama Chnaik (Morocco), Otow Akway (Ethiopia), Sangone Kandji of Senegal, Maryam Ellouke (Morocco), Lerato Schele (Lesotho) and Liliane Portiron of Mauritius.

With the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, setting an ambitious 20 gold medals target in Morocco, the federation would hope for more successes in the remaining four days ahead.

Grace Anigbata (Photo Credit Making of Champions)
Grace Anigbata (Photo Credit Making of Champions)

Already, the duo of Raymond Ekevwo and Usheoritse Itsekiri who won their respective semi-final races on Monday will be hoping for medals in Tuesday’s 100m men’s final.

At the last African Games in Congo, Brazaville, Ogho-Oghene Egwero won a silver medal for Nigeria in the 100m race.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

There is also solitary hope for a medal in the women’s 100m final where Joy Udo-Gabriel will be contesting alongside the defending champion, Marie Ta Lou.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.