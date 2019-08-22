2019 African Games: Nigeria wins more medals in Taekwondo

Related News

Two more bronze medals have been added to Nigeria’s total haul at the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The two medals were won in Taekwondo events on Thursday even though it was not the best of days for the country’s fighters.

Elizabeth Ayanacho lost 6 – 14 to Africa’s number one, Egypt’s Hedaya Wahba, to crash out of the tournament with a Bronze medal.

Her compatriot, Uzoamaka Otuadinma was beaten 8 – 15 by Tunisia’s Amani Layouni to crash out of the tournament also with a Bronze medal.

Nigeria’s hope for more medals on the mat was dashed when in the Female +73kg, Chiamaka Onumonu lost to tournament number one seed, Charlene Aminata Traore of Cote D’Ivoire

In the Male -54kg: Nigeria’s Arinola Abdullateef suffered an 18 – 23 defeat in the hands of Africa’s number one, Senegal’s Moustapha Kama.

There was more heartache in the Male -58kg where Nigeria’s Abdulfathi Sanusi narrowly lost 8 – 10 to tournament number four seed, Cote D’Ivoire’s Issa Diakite.

The story was not any different in the Male -63kg where Nigeria’s Ifeoluwa Ajayi lost 20 – 3 to Morocco’s Abdelbasset Wasfi due what officials of Team Nigeria termed ‘very questionable officiating’.

Advertisement

It wasn’t all gloom for Nigeria on Day 7 of action at the African Games as the country continued the good run in Table Tennis.

Team Nigeria’s women’s team is through to the semifinals of women’s team event, beating the host nation, Morocco, 3-0 to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Just like the women’s team, Nigeria’s men team also booked their place in the semifinals of the team event. They also beat the host country, Morocco, by the same scoreline (3-0).

Read also:

Nigeria is the defending champion and would hope to retain the title so as to secure automatic qualification for Tokyo 2020 in Morocco.

There were mixed fortunes for Nigeria in the Basketball 3×3 event.

While the women team outclassed their counterparts from the Niger Republic 21-5, the men’s team were defeated 16-13.

Nigeria currently has one Gold and four Bronze medals at the African Games.