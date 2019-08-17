FIBA AfroBasket 2019: Buhari congratulates D’Tigress, assures absolute support

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the national female basketball team, D’Tigress, who beat Mali, 79-58, Friday night to qualify for the final of FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019 going on in Dakar, Senegal.

The president’s congratulatory message is conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja late Friday night.

President Buhari assured the team, reputed to be the best female national basketball team in Africa, of “100 per cent support’’ by the government and people of Nigeria.

President Buhari urged the team to rise to the occasion and make the nation proud.

“Our best wishes to D’Tigress. Win the trophy and conquer the continent one more time,’’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the D’Tigress face host Senegal or Mozambique at the finals on Aug. 18 at the Dakar Arena. (NAN)

