Nigeria setting the pace in table tennis – NTTF President

The President, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon, has said the federation is setting the pace for other African countries in the hosting of major competitions.

Nigeria is currently hosting three competitions: the African Club Championships, ITTF Africa Cup and ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open.

The NTTF boss said the world now looks towards Nigeria for organisation of world-class competitions.

“We will continue to raise the bar as regards table tennis in the country and Africa,” said Tikon.

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Wahid Oshodi, said the fans would be treated to exciting matches in the next 10 days.

“We’re hoping to give them huge entertainment and I want them to come over to the stadium and enjoy the games,” Oshodi said.

Also speaking, table tennis world number 21, Aruna Quadri, said Lagos fans should expect the best from him.

“Everyone wants to win and I want to win as well and to give my 100 per cent best. Although it is always difficult playing in front of home fans as it is also a motivation,” he said.

According to the head of Lagos sports commission, Kweku Tandoh, the tournament has made Lagos a hub of sports in Africa.

“The benefit of hosting this event is to grow tourism in Lagos State, as the aim of the state is to emerge as the hub for tourism, entertainment, and sport in Africa, ultimately putting Lagos on the world map,” Tandoh said.

In appreciating the efforts of NTTF, the President of Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), Khaled El-Salhy, said the tournament would help to showcase the quality of players in Africa.

“We want to show that we have world-class players in Africa, like Aruna Quadri and Omar Assar at the next ITTF World Cup. Lagos is like the home of table tennis in Africa,” the ITTF chief said.