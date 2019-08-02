Table Tennis: Aruna Quadri admits extra pressure when playing in Nigeria

The number one ranked African table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, has disclosed that it is difficult for him to play in front of home fans.

Quadri made this remark at the press conference to herald the 2019 International Table Tennis Federation Africa Cup on Thursday at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall.

Reacting to not winning major titles outside Africa, the 2018 Nigerian Open champion said he won the Polish Open in 2017 in Poland.

According to Quadri “it’s difficult playing in the front of the home fans. Also, it is an advantage for me over my opponents because I have their full supports.

“I won in Poland back in 2017 I hope to repeat such feat and progress on the world ranking,” he said

In a related development, the defending champion of Nigerian Open women singles, Dina Meshref, said Lagos is one of the places to be.

“I love coming to Lagos because Lagosians are hospitable people, I look forward to new challenges and this is just one of them, it helps me get better,” she said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Enitan Oshodi, has urged all football clubs in Nigeria to have a table tennis club.

Enitan said at least 50 players among the top 200 in the world ranking will feature in this year’s championship.

“We have been working with football clubs in Nigeria to venture into owning a tennis club. In response to that, Remo Sars football club has taken up the mandate and put up a table tennis club.

“We have about 50 out of the top 200 best players in the world coming over for this competition. It’s a rare gathering of such players but then it’s all kudos to our sponsors, Lagos State Government and the committee,” Enitan said.

