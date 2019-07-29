Nigeria wins Africa Cup Track Cycling

cyclists used to illustrate the story
cyclists used to illustrate the story

Team Nigeria topped the medals table with 21 gold at the maiden edition of the Africa Cup Track Cycling on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria also won 17 silver and 12 bronze medals in the overall result of the medals table.

Team Egypt won a total of four gold, six silver and five bronze, while Burkina Faso won three silver, five bronze. Morocco won a total of four gold three silver.

Burundi won a total of two bronze medals and Ghana also won two bronze medals.

NAN reports that in Sunday’s competition, Team Nigeria won seven gold medals five bronze and seven bronze.

Clementine Ayoung from Ghana who won bronze for her country, while speaking on the championship, said she had never dreamt of winning a medal in the championship.

‘’I’ m very happy with this success it is like a dream come true. I’m sure that my country and the Cycling Federation of Ghana will be proud of me,” she said.

NAN reports that the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) organised the 2019 Africa Cup Track Cycling which had nine countries participating.

The event was held at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja from Friday to Sunday.

(NAN)

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.