Djokovic overcomes Federer to win Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic had the last laugh as he outlasted Roger Federer in five sets, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3), to claim his fifth Wimbledon championship and 16th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Beyond the tennis skills, nerves were also key in deciding Sunday’s winner and it was Djokovic that produced nerves of steel when it mattered most.

The Serbian was blasting the shots, avoiding the costly errors and saving the two match points that culminated in a sweet victory over 37-year-old Federer

Interestingly, the Centre Court crowd was on Federer’s side who is in pursuit of a 21st major title. But they could not determine the outcome of Sunday’s thrilling final.

It was Djokovic’s trophy to raise at the end of a four-hour, 57-minute, exceptionally contested match.

Djokovic having claimed his fifth Wimbledon championship and the 16th major of his career is now within two of Rafael Nadal’s mark and four of Federer’s all-time mark, which, for now, is paused at 20.