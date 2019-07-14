Djokovic overcomes Federer to win Wimbledon final

Djokovic and Federer after the match at Wimbledon (Photo Credit: WTP Tour)
Djokovic and Federer after the match at Wimbledon (Photo Credit: WTP Tour)

Novak Djokovic had the last laugh as he outlasted Roger Federer in five sets, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3), to claim his fifth Wimbledon championship and 16th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Beyond the tennis skills, nerves were also key in deciding Sunday’s winner and it was Djokovic that produced nerves of steel when it mattered most.

The Serbian was blasting the shots, avoiding the costly errors and saving the two match points that culminated in a sweet victory over 37-year-old Federer

Interestingly, the Centre Court crowd was on Federer’s side who is in pursuit of a 21st major title. But they could not determine the outcome of Sunday’s thrilling final.

It was Djokovic’s trophy to raise at the end of a four-hour, 57-minute, exceptionally contested match.

Djokovic having claimed his fifth Wimbledon championship and the 16th major of his career is now within two of Rafael Nadal’s mark and four of Federer’s all-time mark, which, for now, is paused at 20.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.