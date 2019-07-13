Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to win first Wimbledon title

Related News

Serena Williams’ quest for another Wimbledon title was punctured on Saturday as the American was roundly beaten in the 2019 final by Simona Halep.

Halep played a near-flawless final on Saturday beating Serena 6-2, 6-2 on centre court to become the first Romanian woman to win at Wimbledon.

Though Serena already set a record as the oldest Grand Slam finalist in her bid for a record-equalling 24th major, the attempt was wrecked by Halep who is only winning her maiden title at Wimbledon.

Serena, 37, is still one win short of Margaret Court’s all-time tally and that dream grows more unlikely by the day.

Though the American smiled graciously at the end she would have been crying inside.

On the other hand, Halep beamed like a lighthouse in celebration of a 6-2, 6-2 drubbing in only 56 minutes of perhaps her game’s greatest player.