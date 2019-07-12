Wimbledon: Federer defeats Nadal in epic clash, to face Djokovic in final

Roger Federer at Wimbledon
Roger Federer at Wimbledon (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal put up thrilling displays on Friday in their semi-final clash at the 2019 Wimbledon Open.

At the end, it was second-seeded Federer who outlasted No. 3 Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court on Friday to reach his 12th final at the All England Club.

The Swiss tennis legend who is eyeing a record-extending ninth title will now face top-seeded Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Friday’s contest was the first meeting at Wimbledon between Nadal and Federer since the 2008 final, when it was the Spaniard won an epic fifth set.

Friday was another classic contest which many would remember for a long time to come.

“I’m exhausted,” 38-year-old Federer said after the victory.

“It was tough at the end, he added.

