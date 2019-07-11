AFCON 2019: Okowa Hails Resilient Super Eagles For Semi-Final Qualification

Match between Nigeria Vs South Africa
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for qualifying for the Semi finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles of Nigeria qualified for the Semi finals of the 32nd edition of the tournament by beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2-1.

Governor Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba on Wednesday commended the resilience of the Nigerian national side, adding that Deltans and Nigerians are fervently praying for the team to succeed in their quest to bring back the trophy home.

He commended the coaching crew and the NFF for ensuring that all necessary logistics were put in place to encourage the Eagles to defeat their South African counterparts.

The governor urged the Super Eagles to remain focused and make the nation proud once again when they take on their next opponents in the semi final encounter.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State i congratulate you all for your success so far even as i urge you all to remain commited and focused as you approach your next opponent in the semi-final encounter.

“I have no doubt in mind that you (Super Eagles) will all remain committed as you prosecute the next match with same zeal and vigour as Nigerians are desirous to see you return home with the coveted trophy,” he added.

The Super Eagles will play either Cote D’ivoire or Algeria in the semi final.

SOURCE: PRESS UNIT, GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ASABA (JULY 10, 2019)

