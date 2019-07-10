Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic zooms into semi-final

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: Tennis World USA)

Novak Djokovic is through to his ninth Wimbledon semi-final after he dispatched 21st seed David Goffin in Wednesday’s quarter-final.

The Serbian romped to a 6-4 6-0 6-2 victory to set up the chance to appear in his sixth final.

Despite making his first appearance in a Wimbledon quarter-final, Goffin started brightly at the Centre Court. But once Djokovic got his groove, there was no looking back as he made a light work of 28-year-old.

Elsewhere, Serena Williams and Andy Murray are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles tournament.

The high-profile duo lost to top-seeded Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the third round Wednesday, ending Murray’s return to the All England Club after missing last year with a hip injury.

The pair was broken twice to fall behind 4-0 in the third set on No. 2 Court and lost when Murray netted a forehand return on match point.

Williams still has a chance to win her eighth Wimbledon singles trophy, though, as she takes on Barbora Strycova in the semi-final on Thursday.

Murray, who has not played singles since having hip surgery in January, lost in the second round of the men’s doubles tournament.

