12th African Games: 24 cyclists begin camping in Gombe — CFN

No fewer than 24 cyclists are being camped in Gombe ahead of the 12th African Games slated for Rabat, Morocco, in August, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Dorcas Jonah, the media officer, Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), on Monday in Abuja, confirmed the development, indicating that the cyclists arrived in Gombe on Friday while camping started on Saturday.

Ms Jonah noted that Dayo Abulude, Secretary-General of CFN, had said the 24 cyclists, four coaches and two mechanics were part of the Africa Games camping in Gombe.

“The training will get the cyclists adequately prepared to ensure that good cyclists represented the country at the Games, Jonah said in a statement.

She said Mr Abulude, who is part of the team in Gombe, noted that Nigeria’s cyclists in camp included 12 males and 12 females.

The 24 cyclists are: Ajibade Quadri; Shamsudeen Alhassan; Akinrotimi Israel; Kurotimi Abaka; Godnews Edet; Azeez Mutiu; Smith Gabriel; and Eruwagha Sunday.

Others are Ishaku Jacob; Lawanson Kazeem; Igunbo Shadrack; Bakare Afis; Ukpeseraye Ese; Oven Rita; Odiase Glory; Tombrapa Gladys; and Durogbade Adejoke.

The rest are Marcus Rosemary; Okafor Happiness; Akaegbu Juliet; Ayuba Comfort; Ikerko Loveth; Oyewole Kate; and Dung Caroline.

According to Ms Jonah, the four coaches in camp are Mohammed Bashir (Head coach), Wachukwa Joy, Kamoli Amao and Omeboh Joy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 12th African Games, expected to flag off from August 19, will be concluded on August 31.

(NAN)