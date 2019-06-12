NPFL: Enyimba beat Akwa United to win record eighth league title

Related News

Enyimba International have emerged champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League again after they pummeled Akwa United 3-0 on Wednesday in their last game of the championship playoffs taking place in Lagos.

Rueben Bala gave the People’s Elephant the lead in the first half before second-half goals from Stanley Dimgba and Abdulrahman Bashir sealed the maximum points for Enyimba as they took their tally to 12 from five games.

The opening goal for Enyimba was scored in the 43rd minute when Joseph Osadiaye got the ball across for Bala who bundled it home past Iwu despite the challenge coming from an Akwa United defender.

Enyimba were understandably relieved to take the slim lead into the half-time break.

In the second half, Akwa United tried all they could to get themselves level but against an Enyimba team that had the best defensive record during the regular season, they just did not find a way through.

Enyimba fans celebrate

In the 60th minute, the People’s Elephant extended their lead when Dimgba headed the ball into the net from Stanley Okorom’s cross.

The bad day got worse for the Promise Keepers as they were further punished in the 89th when Abdulrahman Bashir put the icing on the cake for Enyimba with a well-taken third goal.

With the 3-0 win, Enyimba finished on 12 points in the Super Six and are the NPFL champions with a record eighth league title in the kitty.

The Aba-based team will represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League.