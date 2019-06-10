Djokovic stays top, ahead of Nadal in ATP rankings

Related News

New French Open winner, Rafael Nadal, remains second in the men’s tennis rankings released on Monday by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), behind Novak Djokovic.

The leading eight positions are unchanged, with French Open losing finalist, Dominic Thiem, fourth behind Roger Federer.

Djokovic and Federer were losing semi-finalists in Paris.

Russia’s Karen Khachanov and Italy’s Fabio Fognini enter the top 10 at ninth and 10th respectively.

John Isner and Juan Martin del Potro drop out of the leading 10.

Below is the ATP top 10 as of Monday (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. (1) Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 12,715 points

2. (2) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 7,945

3. (3) Roger Federer, Switzerland, 6,670

4. (4) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 4,685

5. (5) Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4,360

6. (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 4,215

7. (7) Kei Nishikori, Japan, 4,040

8. (8) Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3,565

9. (11) Karen Khachanov, Russia, 2,980

10. (12) Fabio Fognini, Italy, 2,785