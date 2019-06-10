What I’ll do if reappointed sports minister — Dalung

Related News

The immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has reeled out his agenda if he gets the nod of President Muhammadu Buhari to continue in his former role.

In an interview with The Punch, Mr. Dalung dismissed suggestions that the crisis that characterised his three and a half-year reign can be used against his possible reappointment.

The former minister said “any human being” cannot stop his appointment if he is destined to return.

“No, there is nobody born of a woman that can stop my appointment if God wants it to be. I am not carried away by such sentiments,” Mr. Dalung was quoted as saying by the PUNCH.

The former minister reeled out a number of policies he will pursue if reappointed.

He said: “It’s God that gives power. If He chooses again to give me power, I think I will focus more on consolidating on a very viable grassroots development architecture; I will redirect most of government’s funds to that. The professional athletes will always be compensated for representing the country, but we need to balance things.

“I hope to also de-emphasise the construction of some of the giant sporting infrastructures that we have, as well as align myself with the world by adapting to convertible methods. You can build up a sporting arena, play and still use the venue for another thing. I saw that when we went for the Commonwealth Games (Australia 2018).

“I will try to develop a workable and encompassing relationship between major sports stakeholders and the federations, including the media. I will also work closely with governors as concurrent legislative partners. I have traveled throughout this country and found that some states don’t have any stadium.

“Federations will be made to organise programs in states and embark on specialisation sports, where every state will develop interest in its own sports.”

In his first stint as minister, Mr Dalung did make some gains but the avoidable crisis in the basketball, athletics and football federations, as well as the recent ‘missing IAAF $130,000’ among many other lows, did not help the rating of the ex-minister.