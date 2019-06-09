Nadal beats Thiem to win 12th French Open

Rafael Nadal now has a dozen French Open titles after he crushed Dominic Thiem 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 in Sunday’s final at Roland Garros.
The Spaniard has set another remarkable record with Sunday’s feat as he became the first player to ever win the same grand slam 12 times.
Nadal overcame Thiem a year ago to reach No. 11 and he has done that again to justify the tag ‘King of Clay’ that he has long been nicknamed.
Nadal is now an 18-time grand slam champion and the 33-year-old for the first time is now within two grand slams of Roger Federer, the man he eased past in their headline semifinal Friday.
If the 37-year-old Swiss doesn’t win another major, Nadal could get to 20 just by wracking up more victories at Roland Garros.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.