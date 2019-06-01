Siniakova ends Osaka’s unbeaten Grand Slam run

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka’s 16-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments came to an end on Saturday at the French Open in Paris.

The Japanese lost in straight sets to Katerina Siniakova in the third round of the year’s second Grand Slam.

The top-seeded Osaka was beaten by Czech Siniakova, the world’s top-ranked doubles player, 6-4 6-2 on a hot day at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen at Roland Garros.

Osaka, who has yet to reach the second week in four appearances in Paris, got broken three times and failed to take her chances.

In spite of entering Roland Garros as world number one for the first time, Osaka was taken to three sets in her first two matches.

She rallied back to beat world No. 90 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in the first round after losing the first set.

The top seed recovered from a set and a break down in a second round clash against fellow double Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

With back-to-back titles at the US Open and the Australian Open, the 21-year-old from Japan had been trying to do something not even the greatest players in tennis history have done.

This is winning their first three Grand Slam singles title in a row.

The 42nd-ranked Siniakova, who is the reigning French Open and Wimbledon doubles champion, showed off her doubles credentials in the opening set, unsettling her opponent with sliced forehands and drop shots.

Breaking serve at 4-4, Siniakova clinched the first set in 44 minutes on her second set point as Osaka dumped a forehand into the net.

Osaka struggled to settle in the second set, going down a double break with a double fault.

Serving for her first win over a world number one at 5-2, Siniakova kept her nerve and won the match on Osaka’s 38th error.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.