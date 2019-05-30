Caster Semenya lodges appeal against testosterone ruling

Related News

Cape Town — Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is to appeal a Court of Arbitration ruling against her.

AFP reports that the South Africn athlete has lodged an appeal in Switzerland’s Federal Supreme Court after losing her case against controversial IAAF rules forcing her to lower her testosterone levels.

The CAS earlier this month rejected Semenya’s challenge against measures imposed by the IAAF that compel “hyperandrogenic” athletes to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.

“I am a woman and I am a world-class athlete. The IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am,” Semenya, 28, said on Wednesday in a statement confirming her appeal to Switzerland’s top court.

Semenya’s appeal will focus on “fundamental human rights” as she asks the court “to set aside the decision of the CAS in its entirety”, AFP reports.