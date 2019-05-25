2019 Okpekpe Race: New Record as Bahrain, Kenya athletes win top prize

For the first time since its inception, the IAAF Silver Label Okpekpe Road Race has produced a non-African winner.

Fikadu Dawit from Bahrain emerged as the overall winner of the male race at this year’s event having finished in a time of 29.03secs.

Berehanu Tsegu from Ethiopia with a time of 29.04 and John Lotiang from Kenya with a time of 29.17 finished in second and third place respectively.

In the female category, Sheela Chelangat from Kenya was the top finisher, winning with a time of 33.14, while her compatriot Tuitoek Jepchirchrir, who reached the finish line after 33.18secs, finished in second place.

Gudeta Getachew was the third female runner with a time of 33.41secs

There was excitement in the Nigerian category where a couple emerged victorious in male and female categories respectively.

Emmanuel Gyan Gwom was the first Nigerian runner with a time of 31.42secs, while his wife Deborah won the female category.

Deborah had won all the previous editions in this category.

