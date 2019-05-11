IAAF World Relays: Team Nigeria crumble in Yokohama

Related News

Team Nigeria have failed to make it to the finals of any of the events it entered for at the ongoing IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan.

This is despite the brilliant performances by some individuals in the team.

For instance, in the 4x400m Women race, the Nigerian ladies finished sixth, clocking a season best time of 3:32.10.

Their time was 16th, overall and thus, missed out on the final.

Though the country failed to make it to the final, 16-year-old Favor Ofili had an eye-catching performance.

She was part of the Nigerian team who had a tortuous journey to the last Africa U18/U20 Athletics Championships in Abidjan but who still did well even after the 60-hour road trip.

The girl was voted as one of the best performers in Abidjan.

In the 4×100 Women, Team Nigeria, short of two originally registered athletes, Tobi Amusan and Jenifer Madu, had to make do with the quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Okon-George, Ofili and Rosemary Chukwuma who could only manage a fourth place.

While the 45.07s time posted by the Nigerian Ladies was their season’s best, they finished 17th overall,having no place in the final.

More Woes

The woes for the Nigerian team continued in the 4x100m men where Enoch Adegoke, Emmanuel Arowolo, and two other teammates could only make a seventh place finish in a time of 39.59s.

While that was disheartening in itself, the Nigerian men were later disqualified for illegally crossing lanes.

Visa problems, which amounted to late travels, and the absence of the country’s ‘best legs’ will come as ready excuse for the unimpressive outing in Yokohoma.

Team Nigeria will be trying their luck in the 4x200m Men’s event on Sunday.

However, while the team struggled, athletes of Nigerian descent were on parade for their adopted countries at the World Relays.

The list of athletes of Nigerian descent representing other countries at the World Relays include Robin Erewa (GER), Maria Benedicta Chiboglu, Eseosa Desalu, Ayomide Folorunso (ITA), Paul Dedewo, Courtney Okolo (USA), Anyika Onuora, Chijindu Ujah (GBR), Rashidat Adeleke, Gina Akpe-Moses (IRL) among others.