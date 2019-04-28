Lagos Media Marathon postponed

Related News

The maiden Lagos Media Marathon earlier scheduled for May 1 has been postponed because of the May Day celebrations.

Organisers in a press statement on Sunday revealed that unionists, some of whom are journalists, and others outside the media industry, appealed for the shift in date.

While May 18 was also been considered, it has been jettisoned since it coincides with the Ramadan Fasting.

“There is the need to let people know that we are focused on organizing a credible race and we are particular about getting it right even from the first edition.

“While we regret the inconveniences that the changes may have caused, we are ready to refund the monies of those that want them back, but for those that are ready to keep faith with us, a new date will be announced soon,” Debo Oshundun, the Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Lagos Media Marathon and Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Lagos branch, stated.

Some sponsors also reportedly called for a postponement.

Despite the changes in date, the registration portal on www.lagosmediamarathon will still be left open.