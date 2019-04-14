Plateau-born athletes win 11th Ibadan City Marathon

Related News

Plateau-born Deborah Pam has emerged four-time winner of the female category in the 42km Ibadan City Marathon race, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN also reports that Pam and Istifanos Peter emerged winners of the female and male categories respectively in the 11th edition of the race held on Sunday in Ibadan.

The marathon was organised by West Midland Communications, owners of Splash FM/Lagelu FM radio stations and supported by several other partners.

Pam, an NSCDC officer, emerged winner of the female category, having completed the 42km race in two hours, 58 minutes and 13 seconds.

NAN reports that Pam became a four-time winner, after she emerged winner of the same category in the fifth, seventh and tenth editions of the race

Peter, who had only emerged runner-up in the male category of the ninth edition, emerged winner after completing the race in two hours, 44 minutes and 36 seconds.

NAN reports that Hudung Gyang and Elizabeth Nuhu Pawa emerged first and second runner-up respectively in the female category.

Danjuma Gyang and Sharabutu Philips emerged first and second runner-up respectively in the male category.

Pam hinged her victory on discipline and obedience to God, expressing excitement on retaining her champion status of the category in the 11th edition.

“When I heard about the race, I was worried because of the injury I was nursing.

“I decided to register trusting God on it. I trained for four days and thank God I emerged victorious again,’’ she said.

She said that the victory was the second in the year, having emerged champion of the female category and sixth overall winner in the Access Marathon race held earlier in Lagos.

Peter, the winner in the male category, expressed joy that he emerged victorious in the edition, hinging the success on persistence, endurance and patience.

The duo appreciated the organisers of the race for continually hosting the event, saying their consistency had remained a source of encouragement for them.

NAN reports that the 11th edition of the race featured Race for a Cause, Artisan race and several other entertaining events like fitness training, cycling, dancing competition and drinking competition.

Raheem Kareem, Mathew Adedigba and Ahmed Oyedele emerged first, second and third respectively in the race for a cause event, with their cash prizes donated to people living with disability, orphans and the vulnerable.

NAN reports that the state chapters of the Association of Nigerian Barbers, National Electrical Association of Nigeria and Plank Sellers Association of Nigeria, Bodija, emerged first, second and third in the artisan race.

Earlier, Adebayo Akande, the founder, West Midland Communications and the initiator of the race, expressed gratitude and satisfaction with the turnout at the event.

Mr Akande, the Maye Olubadan of Ibadanland, assured the people that integrity, good governance, transparency and accountability were the bedrock upon which the race was built.

“To those who shared this dream with us 11 years ago when we started, words fail us in expressing our deep and profound gratitude to you.

“I salute the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, our indefatigable technical partner, the sponsors and our friends in the media,’’ he said.

He also commended the marathoners who came from across the country, praying that “ their hearts and legs would never fail them.’’

