World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria U-19 cricket team thrash Uganda

Related News

Nigeria’s ‘Junior Green Yellow’; the U-19 national cricket team, are inching closer to qualifying for the World Cup.

The team recorded a big upset against tournament favourite Uganda with 30 runs, to remain the only unbeaten team at the African Qualifiers in Windhoek, Namibia.

Though Nigeria struggled in the opening stages of the game as they lost 4 wickets in the first 15 overs with just 14 runs on the board, they were able to turn the tide regardless of the pedigree of the Ugandan side.

The partnership between Nigerian Captain, Sylvester Okpe, and Samuel Mba secured a lifesaving 54 runs that eventually raised the tally to 110 before running all out at 48 overs.

In all, Samuel Mba totaled a priceless 56 runs off 135 balls, supported by Sylvester Okpe with 26 runs as the best performer with the bat for Nigeria.

At the resumption of the second innings, Uganda were off to a flying start with 42 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in 12 overs.

Before the Junior Yellow Greens rose to the occasion with unmatched bowling attack.

The team came to full swing when Taiwo Mohamed, Danladi Isaac and Abolarin Rasheed tore into the hearts of the Ugandan batting lineup and shattered them into fragments too many to piece back together

Uganda could only manage a total of 80 runs all out in 25.1 overs

Mohamed Taiwo was named Man of the match with a heroic statistics of 4 wickets for 26 runs in 8.1 overs.

Nigeria won by 30 runs and goes straight to the top of the table with one hand firmly on the trophy.

Nigeria faces Tanzania on Thursday in what is regarded as formality match; as Tanzania is at the bottom of the log having lost all three matches in the series so far. Should Nigeria win against Tanzania only Sierra Leone, who has also managed one win (against Tanzania) so far will be standing between the Nigerian team and the World Cup ticket on Saturday.