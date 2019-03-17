Cricket: NIGERIA U-19 Team shocks host Namibia in World Cup Qualifier

Related News

The Nigeria U19 Cricket Team proved bookmakers wrong in the opening game of the Africa Division 1 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

They defeated host Namibia with 77 runs in the opening game played at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in faraway Windhoek, Namibia on Sunday.

Nigeria won the toss & elected to Bat in the encounter.

Uthe Ogbimi, coach of the team, said that the victory is pivotal to their campaign in the World Cup qualifier and will further boost the players’ confidence in the coming encounters.

“A lot of things are coming together for the team and all the time we spent together in camp is becoming very useful” he added

After the 1st Innings, Nigeria scored a total of 129 Runs for the loss of 8 Wickets after 50 Overs with Samuel Mba scoring 25 Runs off 90 Balls, Miracle Ikaige 22 Runs off 48 Balls (Not Out) & Emmanuel Boniface 19 Runs off 31 Balls.

While in the 2nd Innings, Namibia were bowled out by the Nigerians after scoring a paltry 77 Runs as the Nigerian Captain Sylvester Okpe stole the show by winning Man of the Match Award & smashing a Bowling statistics of 3 for 16 in 7 Overs while Emmanuel Boniface also contributed with a figure of 2 for 1 in 2.1 Overs.

The Nigerian team’s final camping was in Zimbabwe where they had a five-match Tour with the national team before heading for the weeklong qualifier which rounds off next Saturday, March 23,

Other teams on the qualifier include Kenya, Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Uganda. Nigeria’s next match is on Tuesday against Kenya at Trustco United Cricket Pitch in Windhoek.