Cricket: NIGERIA U-19 Team shocks host Namibia in World Cup Qualifier

Cricket
Nigeria Cricket team

The Nigeria U19 Cricket Team proved bookmakers wrong in the opening game of the Africa Division 1 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

They defeated host Namibia with 77 runs in the opening game played at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in faraway Windhoek, Namibia on Sunday.

Nigeria won the toss & elected to Bat in the encounter.

Uthe Ogbimi, coach of the team, said that the victory is pivotal to their campaign in the World Cup qualifier and will further boost the players’ confidence in the coming encounters.

“A lot of things are coming together for the team and all the time we spent together in camp is becoming very useful” he added

After the 1st Innings, Nigeria scored a total of 129 Runs for the loss of 8 Wickets after 50 Overs with Samuel Mba scoring 25 Runs off 90 Balls, Miracle Ikaige 22 Runs off 48 Balls (Not Out) & Emmanuel Boniface 19 Runs off 31 Balls.

While in the 2nd Innings, Namibia were bowled out by the Nigerians after scoring a paltry 77 Runs as the Nigerian Captain Sylvester Okpe stole the show by winning Man of the Match Award & smashing a Bowling statistics of 3 for 16 in 7 Overs while Emmanuel Boniface also contributed with a figure of 2 for 1 in 2.1 Overs.

The Nigerian team’s final camping was in Zimbabwe where they had a five-match Tour with the national team before heading for the weeklong qualifier which rounds off next Saturday, March 23,

Other teams on the qualifier include Kenya, Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Uganda. Nigeria’s next match is on Tuesday against Kenya at Trustco United Cricket Pitch in Windhoek.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.