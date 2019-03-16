Basketball World Cup: Nigeria’s D’Tigers to face Argentina, Russia, Korea

Related News

The Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, will be battling against former Champions, Argentina, Russia and Korea in Group B of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup billed to take place in China later this year.

The draw was conducted on Saturday at Shenzhen Bay Arena in China.

D’Tigers are staging a return to the World Cup for the first time after eight years, having missed out of the 2010 and 2014 editions.

Nigeria was the first team to qualify from Africa before the the quartet of Cote-d-Ivoire, Tunisia, Angola and Senegal also booked their places.

For the other African teams, Cote-d-Ivoire were drawn in group A with the host China, Poland and Venezuela.

Another African team Senegal was drawn in group H alongside Canada, Australia, and Lithuania.

Tunisia are housed in Group C where they will be confronting the duo of Spain, Ireland and Puerto Rico.

The last African team Angola are in Group D with Philippines, Italy and Serbia.

This edition of the World Cup was rescheduled from 2018 to 2019 and the group stage has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

Global sporting icon and World Cup Ambassador Kobe Bryant, together with American best-selling singer/songwriter Jason Derulo, headlined Saturday’s draw ceremony.

The full draw

Group A: Cote-d-Ivoire, Poland, Venezuela and Poland

Group B: Russia, Nigeria, Argentina and Korea

Group C: Spain, Ireland, Puerto Rico and Tunisia

Group D: Angola, Philippines, Italy and Serbia

Group E: Turkey, Czech Republic, USA and Japan

Group F: Greece, New Zealand, Brazil and Montenegro

Group G: Dominican Republic, France, Germany and Jordan.

Group H: Canada, Senegal, Lithuania and Australia