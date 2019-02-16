Lagos Marathon: 10km Race Winners Get Car Gifts

Related News

The first male and female finishers in the 10-kilometre category at the 2019 Lagos City Marathon have been given their car gifts.

Olufunmi Abdullateef emerged the first male finisher, while Hart Priscilla was the first female to complete the 10km race held on February 2.

Both runners were presented with Kia Rio Saloon cars at the company’s office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The two winners expressed great delight at their car gifts. They both admitted that they never thought they would be car owners after participating in the 10km race.

“I really give thanks to God for this, He alone made it possible. I also thank Kia Motors for redeeming their pledge, and organisers of the Lagos City Marathon.

“To my family and friends, they played a role in this, and am grateful to them,” a visibly excited Ms Hart said as she drove away in her new automobile.

For Mr Abdullateef, he was full of excitement but short of words.

“I don’t know how to say how happy I am. In fact, I am the happiest man today for receiving this car. Thanks to Kia Motors and everyone who made this happen,” he said.

As stated by officials of Kia Motors Nigeria, each of the cars given to the winners cost N8.1 million, and also comes with a five-year warranty.

The vice president of Kia Nigeria, Olu Tikolo, who presented the cars to the winners alongside Lagos State Sports Commission chairman, Kweku Tandoh, said Kia is excited to be part of the Lagos City Marathon.

He announced that the company has renewed the contract with the Lagos City Marathon for the next five years.

While also congratulating the winners, the chairman, Mr Tandoh, commended Kia Motors for supporting the race as he called on other corporate bodies to come on board and support the marathon and other sporting events.