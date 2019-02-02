Ethiopians win 2019 Lagos marathon

Related News

Ethiopian runners on Saturday emerged as winners of the 2019 Access Bank Lagos Marathon.

In the men’s star-studded race, Sintayehu Legese finished ahead of others with a time of 2:17.26 while his compatriot Dinke Menserat, with her time of 2.48.02, won the women’s race.

Both athletes will be smiling home with the first prize of $50,000 each.

Among Nigerian athletes, Gideon Goyet was the first finisher while Deborah Pam for the second year running finished as the fastest Nigerian woman at the Lagos Marathon.

Pam was quite spectacular as she also finished among the top 10 women overall.