Edo to host 2020 National Sports Festival

Edo State has been announced as the next host of the National Sports Festival in 2020.

The announcement was made by the sports minister, Solomon Dalung, at the closing ceremony of the 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja on Sunday.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was at the opening ceremony of the festival in Abuja was also in the stand for Sunday’s closing ceremony to hear first hand the decision to hand the hosting right to his state.

The old Bendel State hosted the 1981 Sports Festival while Edo State hosted the 2002 edition.

Delta State and Cross Rivers State had also shown interest in hosting the 2020 sports festival.