Edo to host 2020 National Sports Festival

Edo State has been announced as the next host of the National Sports Festival in 2020.
The announcement was made by the sports minister, Solomon Dalung, at the closing ceremony of the 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja on Sunday.
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was at the opening ceremony of the festival in Abuja was also in the stand for Sunday’s closing ceremony to hear first hand the decision to hand the hosting right to his state.
The old Bendel State hosted the 1981 Sports Festival while Edo State hosted the 2002 edition.
Delta State and Cross Rivers State had also shown interest in hosting the 2020 sports festival.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.