JUST IN: Bayelsa athletes protest at closing ceremony of sports festival

While other state athletes were dancing their way through the tracks of the main bowl of the national stadium on Sunday at the closing ceremony of the National Sports Festival, it was a different ball game for Bayelsa athletes.
The athletes from the South-south state were carrying placards with different inscriptions, calling the attention of the state governor to their plight.
They claim to have been abandoned all through the 10-day event and are now stranded in Abuja.
The athletes from Bayelsa protesting at the National Sports Festival
