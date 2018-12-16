National Sports Festival: Buhari, Osinbajo expected at closing ceremony

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) is expected to lead the dignitaries expected at a colourful closing ceremony of the 19th National Sports Festival billed for the Abuja National Stadium.

This is contained in the order of events for the closing ceremony released by the Main Organizing Committee of the festival chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola.

The event which starts at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday will officially draw the curtains on the 19th edition which has seen Delta State retain the overall winners’ trophy which they won at Eko 2012.

The closing ceremony will be a blend of entertainment, sports and cultural display as the city of Abuja and the sports community are expected to witness a great spectacle in the grand style.

Already lined up to electrify the event are A-list artists led by rave of the moment and ‘penalty’ crooner, Small Doctor, alongside Sheyi Shay, Skales, CDQ, Funbi and Dice Ailes while cultural exhibitions will be performed by Linek Ovie Mensah.

The programme which will be beamed live by the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria will witness the announcement of the Host City for the 20th edition by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to present certificates of participation and trophies to winning states.

The federal government through the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, volunteered to host the festival in Abuja following series of postponements since the last edition was hosted by Lagos in 2012.