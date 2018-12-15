National Sports Festival: Team Delta sweeps tennis medals

Related News

The 19th National Sports Festival is already winding down, but Team Delta are not slowing down in their harvest of gold medals in Abuja.

In the Tennis event, it was Delta State all the way as they carted away the gold medals in the Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles in Tennis.

Two more gold medals are still up for the grabs in Tennis and Delta State players are in the run to make it a clean sweep.

Imeh Joseph (Akwa Ibom) will be up against Emmanuel Syl (Delta) for the gold medal in the Men’s Singles in Tennis while Oyo State’s Adegoke Sarah will be sweating it out against Quadre Oyin (Delta) for the Women’s Single Gold Medal.

Delta athletes have shown dominant displays in most of the events and that explains their massive haul of 109 gold medals as at Friday evening.

For now, it is not a question of whether Team Delta will win in Abuja but it is now whether they will surpass their record of 114 gold medals achieved at the last edition of the festival in Lagos.