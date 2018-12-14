National Sports Festival: Small Doctor, Skales others to perform at closing ceremony

Related News

As the curtain prepares to fall on the 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja this weekend, organisers have promised to stage a befitting closing ceremony on Sunday.

To this end, some top musical artistes have been pencilled down to thrill the fans at the main bowl of the National Stadium, Abuja, on Sunday.

Topping the list of those expected to perform at the closing ceremony of the National Sports Festival is Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor.

Small Doctor recently held a sold-out show at the Agege Stadium in Lagos and those in Abuja will be looking forward to enjoying some of the street hits that have made him popular in the country and beyond.

Others lined up for Sunday’s closing ceremony include Seyi Shay, Skales and CDQ among many others.

With the increased awareness of the ongoing Sports festival, many expect a better administration of the closing ceremony compared to the opening ceremony.