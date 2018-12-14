Lagos set for ‘King Of The Ring’ boxing show

Related News

Boxing fans in Lagos and its environs are set for a bumper festive season as top boxers across the world will be storming the Center of Excellence for the King of the Ring Boxing Show.

Organised by Monarch Events and Promotions, boxers from the United Kingdom, Ghana, Australia and Mexico are top on the list of those expected in Nigeria for some world title bouts.

The fights, which will be held at the Landmark Event Center in Victoria Island, Lagos on December 22, will also accommodate some of Nigeria’s boxers.

The CEO of Monarch Events Promotions, Stanley Williams, who also organised the BoxFest which was staged earlier this year, said he is sure the King of the Ring Show will even be more spectacular.

Emeka Onele, who spoke on behalf of the organisers said all the necessary arrangements are in top gear to stage another epic Boxing show that would further help portray Nigeria as a force to reckon with in the boxing world.

“This December will definitely be exciting for boxing lovers. We bring to you King of the Ring, an unprecedented boxing event in Nigeria and Africa.”

In some of the already confirmed big fights, Tasif Khan from the United Kingdom will be squaring up against Mexico’s 30-year-old Sammy Reyes in a 10-round bout.

Australia’s Mark De Mori will step into the ring against Mathew Elis, while Nigeria’s Tony Salam, who is the current WBF cruiserweight African champion, is up against Ghana’s Kwesi Tutu.

CEO of Monarch Promotions, Prince Stanley Williams with Joe Lasisi during Boxfest WBF Africa middle weight champion King Davidson who is one of the pugilists

There will also be a world title bout between Sule Olagbade and Gyorgy Mizsel Jnr and the fight is expected to stretch to 12 rounds.

The King of the Ring being organized by Monarch Events and Promotions is sanctioned by the World Boxing Union (WBU) and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC).